Economy Kenyans face longer EU lockout over virus trend

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya is set to wait longer before Europe reopens borders for its citizens as daily cases of Covid-19 infections continue to rise.

Under the European Union (EU) guidelines which took effect on Tuesday, travellers can only enjoy free entry into a European State if they are from countries deemed “safe”.

And to be “safe”, a country’s Covid-19 cases must either be decreasing or are no more than EU’s 14-day average number of new infections per 100,000 people, which currently stands at 16. Kenya, with a population of 47 million people had only tested 169,836 samples by end of Tuesday, with 6,366 of them turning positive. Daily data shows the country is yet to reach its peak as more people continue to test positive.

On Tuesday, Kenya reported its highest confirmed daily cases of 307, taking the tally to 6,672.

The country is, however, mulling gradual reopening of its economy on Monday.

EU Ambassador to Kenya Simon Mordue said Kenya may have missed out on the “safe countries” list because new infections have been rising.

“The list of safe countries (15 countries) was decided, taking into account the epidemiological situation and containment measures, including physical distancing,” Mr Mordue said in an e-mail response to the Business Daily on Tuesday. “However, it is important to note that the EU borders are not closed for essential travel. This includes Kenyans who are long-term residents in the EU or who hold national long-term visas, as well as their respective family members.”