Economy Kenyans hit in retrenchment at Emirates

Emirates staff at a past event in Nairobi in February 2011. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenyans are among the hundreds of employees that Dubai-based Emirates is sending home in the wake of Covid-19, which has grounded flights around the world.

The world’s largest long haul carrier told the Business Daily on Wednesday that it had sent home its Kenyan workers without giving numbers.

On Wednesday, Arabian Business reported that globally, up to 700 cabin crew and 600 pilots of Emirates are targeted in the latest restructuring plans.

The group had more than 100,000 employees, including more than 21,000 cabin crew and 4,000 pilots, at the end of March 2019.

“Given the significant impact that the pandemic has had on our business, we simply cannot sustain excess resources and have to right-size our workforce in line with our reduced operations”, the airline told the Business Daily in an e-mail.

advertisement

“This was a very difficult decision and not one that we took lightly.”

The airline, which remained non-comittal on whether affected workers will be paid their dues, indicates that it will work with affected employees to provide them with “all possible support.”

The carrier, which announced discounted air ticket prices of up to 29.4 percent for Nairobi customers on three of its routes, also promised to do everything possible to protect the workforce wherever they can.

“Where we are forced to take tough decisions we will treat people with fairness and respect,” it said.

The staff changes come barely a few months after the carrier asked its employees to take unpaid leave of up to a month due to increased cases of coronavirus that led to flight cancellation.

The airline had cancelled flights to Iran, Bahrain and in a number of Chinese routes because of the virus.

It has, however, begun operating scheduled flight services to nine destinations, including London, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne.

It is ramping up its return to the skies with the resumption of passenger flights to 30 cities, including the relaunch of its transit operations.