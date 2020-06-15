Economy Kenyans reject bid to reopen schools on virus fears

A pupil in Nairobi studies mathematics at home. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

Seven in every 10 Kenyans do not support the plan to reopen schools, fearing a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections due to a lack of proper measures in the learning institutions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The findings of a survey by research and consulting firm Infotrak show that 70 percent of Kenyans do not agree with the timing, saying the virus is not under control yet.

On June 6, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Ministry of Education to prepare for reopening of schools at the beginning of September.

“There is currently very little support for reopening of schools with most people worried that the current return to school will result in spikes of Covid-19 cases in students,” says Infotrak in the survey conducted between May 28 and June 2.

According to the perceptions survey, Kenyans are concerned about how schools will ensure social distancing, the wearing of masks all day, checking of temperatures and fear that the worst of the pandemic is yet to hit Kenya.

