Economy Kenyans risk Sh4bn loss in hospital kits deal

Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Parliament has summoned Attorney-General (AG) Kihara Kariuki over the termination of Sh4.9 billion contract for provision of healthcare information technology solutions under the controversial managed equipment service (MES) project.

The Senate Ad-hoc committee on MES inquiry made the decision a chief State Counsel attached to the ministry and who accompanied Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki, said he was under instructions from Mr Kihara not to speak to the committee on the termination.

Taxpayers risk losing Sh3.95 billion or 80 percent of the contract sum following the termination o in November last year, according to claims by the contractor.

“The contractor said if the contract is terminated, he is obligated to get 80 percent of contractual sum from the government which is not small money. We have to ensure government doesn’t lose any money in this contract,” Fatuma Dullo, who chairs the committee ruled.

Mrs Kariuki appeared before the committee to shed light on the cancellation of the contract that had been awarded to M/S Seven Seas Technologies Limited.

