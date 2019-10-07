Menu
- Decline from 1.58m to 1.45m signifies tough times for middle class and employees
- The CBK data offers a sneak peek at Kenya’s growing income inequality problem
- Although CBK data shows that the number of bank accounts increased by 13.4 percent to 53.83 million last year, a large number of them have savings of less than Sh100,000.
News
Tapping tech to make power supply reliable
Menu
- Decline from 1.58m to 1.45m signifies tough times for middle class and employees
- The CBK data offers a sneak peek at Kenya’s growing income inequality problem
- Although CBK data shows that the number of bank accounts increased by 13.4 percent to 53.83 million last year, a large number of them have savings of less than Sh100,000.
News
Tapping tech to make power supply reliable
- Decline from 1.58m to 1.45m signifies tough times for middle class and employees
- The CBK data offers a sneak peek at Kenya’s growing income inequality problem
- Although CBK data shows that the number of bank accounts increased by 13.4 percent to 53.83 million last year, a large number of them have savings of less than Sh100,000.