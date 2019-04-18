Economy Keter defies GDC board on chief executive new term

Energy Secretary Charles Keter has defied the board of Geothermal Development Company (GDC) in extending the term of the firm’s CE0.

Mr Keter has offered GDC boss Johnson ole Nchoe a one-year contract despite the board’s verdict to seek a new managing director.

Mr Nchoe, whose three-year term ended on Wednesday, sought a contract renewal. This triggered a board review that gave him a score of poor.

The board gave him a score of 39.6 percent for the six months to December and 39.8 per cent for the year ended June last year with both scores categorised as poor.

“He sought a contract renewal and we said no based on his appraisal,” said a GDC director who sought anonymity fearing reprisals from Mr Keter.

“The board spoke, but the CS had a final word that was contrary to the resolution of the directors.

“This is out of step with good corporate governance.”

Mr Nchoe, who was picked to head GDC in April 2016 on a three-year contract, previously worked at Kenya Power as IT and telecoms chief manager until 2013 when he joined a group of consultants in Liberia on a donor-funded plan tasked with helping the West Africa nation rebuild its electricity network.

He protested the poor review from the board, arguing it was designed to embarrass him.

“He felt strongly that the evaluation was designed to embarrass the person of the CEO and was inconsistent with the good board evaluation results,” said board minutes capturing Mr Nchoe’s protest.

The one-year contract extension is tied to the fact that Mr Nchoe will next April attain the mandatory retirement age of 60.

His predecessor, Dr Silas Simiyu, also fell out with the board, prompting his resignation in March 2015 after he was adversely mentioned in tender irregularities.