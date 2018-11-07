Economy Kidero claims EACC targeting Tom Mboya’s assets in probe

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has accused the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) of targeting the late Tom Mboya's assets for seizure as part of the ongoing corruption investigation against him.

Mr Kidero says in court papers that among the assets the EACC wants to seize are those belonging to the Kenyatta-era Cabinet and the father of his wife, Susan Akello Mboya.

The EACC has been investigating the former governor for alleged embezzlement of public funds while at the helm of Nairobi County government and Mumias Sugar Company #ticker:MSC.

The commission says its investigating properties worth Sh9 billion — mostly in land and buildings — linked to Mr Kidero and which are in different parts of the country.

He has accused the commission of over-valuing his assets and falsely listing him as the owner of some prime properties that do not belong to him in order to make the courts part of a harassment campaign against him.

The High Court on Tuesday ordered the EACC to release the properties linked to Mr Kidero and deemed to be "unrelated to the matter at hand" within 72 hours, meaning that the anti-graft body has leeway to decline release of any assets it feels important to their investigations.

“He (Kidero’s lawyer) also pointed out that a document in respect of the late Tom Mboya’s property was annexed as the applicant’s property,” said Justice Hedwing Ong’udi in his ruling, referring to Mr Kidero’s lawyer submissions. Susan is also listed as one of the petitioners.

Mr Kidero has, in court papers, attributed the movement of huge sums of cash in his accounts to contributions from friends and supporters.

The former governor says his supporters offered him Sh423 million, but he doesn't not indicate whether the money was for political campaigns.

Mr Kidero also says his account had a Sh200 million loan from Family Bank.

He has denied ownership of Yala Towers in Nairobi’s central business district, 50 rental units in Nairobi’s Kilimani Estate, a house in Lavington, seven apartments, a town house in Kisumu and eight vehicles.

Mr Kidero claims that 15 of the 75 properties that the EACC has linked him to are owned by other individuals, including his spouse and late wife.

While he admits to owning 60 of the properties the EACC listed as his, the former governor argues that the property is worth Sh563.9 million and not Sh9 billion as the agency claims. Yesterday, the EACC said it has concluded investigations on the properties and is awaiting their valuation by the Land ministry.