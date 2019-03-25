Economy Kidero loses bid to stop Sh213m graft charges

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A magistrate has dismissed an application by former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, challenging graft charges brought against him.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti Monday said the charges against Dr Kidero met the threshold required by law.

He said no evidence was placed before him to convince him to interfere with the charges.

Dr Kidero is accused of receiving a bribe of Sh24 million from Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd in exchange of securing a Sh213 tender and that the firm failed to render services to the county.

The former governor and members of his administration have also been charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption leading to the loss of Sh213 million.

In the application, Dr Kidero said the charges were faulty.

He also sought to be charged separately, arguing that the charges were lumped together with an aim of embarrassing him.

Through lawyer James Orengo, Dr Kidero said the charges as framed relates to an offence that does not exist in law.

He said the prosecution had not indicated how Dr Kidero and eight other persons conspired, acted corruptly or fraudulently.