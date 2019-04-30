Economy Kidero release on Sh20m bond in graft case ahead of Labour Day

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero was Tuesday spared from spending Labour Day in police cells after a court freed him on a Sh8 million cash bail or a Sh20million bond.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti released Mr Kidero together with seven other suspects on the same bond terms after their arrest last Friday.

Four other suspects were offered lighter release terms including a cash bail of Sh4million or a bond of Sh10 million.

Former Nairobi Mayor John Ndirangu Kariuki was handed a cash bail of Sh5 million or bond of Sh12 million.

They were charged with making an irregular payment of Sh58 million to a law firm, Wachira, Mburu & Mwangi Advocates, and the prosecution reckons that the millions were later wired back to the suspects.

Mr Kidero pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful receiving Sh14.4m from slain lawyer Stephen Kariuki Mburu who traded as Wachira, Mburu & Mwangi Advocates.

He also denied the offenses of dealing in a property linked to corruption and money laundering after arranging to buy Toyota Lexus with registration number plate KBT 001L for Sh14 million from the suspected proceeds of crime.

The other suspects were also separately charged with the offenses of abuse of office, money laundering, dealing with suspect property and unlawful acquisition of public property.

Mr Kidero and eight others faced a similar charge of conspiring to defraud Sh58m from Nairobi City County using a company known as the Clips Limited between January 2, 2014 and January 14 that year.