Economy Kidero spends fourth day in city police cells

Former Nairobi County Governor Evans Kidero. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former Nairobi County Governor Evans Kidero spent his fourth day in police cells after the court opted to rule on his release on bond today.

Anti-corruption court magistrate Douglas Ogoti Monday delayed his ruling after submissions by lawyers on whether the former governor should be released on bail went late into the evening.

Dr Kidero and 11 others had been arraigned around noon to take plea on charges relating to allegations of irregular payment of Sh58 million to a law firm.

“I would have wished to give my ruling today but I cannot because of time,” said Mr Ogoti.

Dr Kidero — who was arrested on Friday morning — and his co-accused therefore remained detained at Kilimani Police Station.

Fifteen suspects were arraigned but the prosecution indicated that only 11 were charged. The remaining together with directors of a company known as the Clips Limited will be charged separately.