Economy Kisumu port plans a dry run ahead of Uhuru launch

Transport Principal Secretary Esther Koimett at a function on October 25, 2018. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kisumu inland port is set for a dry run after contractors completed all the works at the facility, officials announced last week, adding that its launch date depends on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s schedule.

Transport Principal Secretary Esther Koimet, however, said the Sh3 billion facility was ready for operations but has to be tested ahead of the official launch.

Sources had earlier indicated that President Kenyatta would launch the facility by as early as last Friday.

“I can assure you that everything is ready on the ground and the port could be commissioned any time from now,” she said while addressing the press in Kisumu last week.

“We intend to do a dry run ahead of the official launch day to ensure that everything runs as expected.”

Ms Koimett, who is a member of the National Development Technical Implementation Committee said the team, which conducted an inspection tour last week, was satisfied with the progress of work.

The multi-agency team of PSs and managing directors also surveyed the cargo handling section, the shipping yards and roads linking the port to the town.

Among other key equipment, the Kenya Ports Authority has installed forklift trucks and rehabilitated dry dock and mobile cranes at the Kisumu pier.

The port is projected to handle more than 95,000 tonnes of cargo by 2022 as the government plans to make Lake Victoria a crucial transport corridor in the shipment of general cargo into and out of the region.

With the existing sufficient space, the KPA has plans to increase cargo traffic to more than 236,000 metric tonnes, according to their 30-year master plan.

The Kenya Railways Corporation also officially handed over 23 acres of land to Kisumu County government for the construction of a modern market last week.

According to plans, the first stalls will be ready in the next three months while the rest will be rolled out in phases.

“In the meantime, we have agreed with the county government should settle traders who were relocated during the port expansion plan in the next one week as a temporary measure,” said Nyanza Regional Commissioner James Kianda.

The traders are set to be settled at five by six feet stalls constructed at the backstreet of Oginga Odinga Street, which has been designed to accommodate a total of 1,290 traders.

He pointed out that the move would give the multi-agency team time to construct the structures, considering the variety of traders.

“We have various kinds of stalls that are going to be constructed. There are some constructions that will not take us more than three months to be ready,” said Mr Kianda.

He said a market survey had been concluded and design will be implemented for various entrepreneurs involved as hairdressers, retail shops, jua kali sector and a parking space for vehicles.

According to Kisumu City Manager Doris Ombara, one acre would be allocated to tuk-tuk operators, one acre for boda boda riders, two acres for matatu operators, two acres for jua kali artisans and the remaining space to be apportioned to street vendors.