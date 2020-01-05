Economy Knut faults TSC on master’s degree for school principals

Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has joined calls for withdrawal of the master’s degree requirement for secondary school principals.

Knut’s position comes just days after Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) raised the same issue.

It maintained that appointment of head teachers should be pegged on minimum entry requirements outlined in the schemes of service and the code of regulation.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has further insisted that teachers seeking promotions as primary school heads possess a Bachelor’s degree.

“We are urging the TSC to respect the entry points of appointment as outlined in the schemes of service and the code of regulation for teachers. There should be no argument about it,” said Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion.

The teacher’s scheme of service says minimum requirement for appointment as a secondary school principal is a Bachelor’s degree while that of a primary school head is a P1 certificate.

Mr Sossion said the scheme of service is valid as teachers are equipped to discharge administrative duties.

“The minimum entry to the teaching service automatically applies to appointment of headship and this is already set out in the scheme of service for teachers,” he said.