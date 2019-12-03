Economy Knut officials sue Sossion over suspended meeting

Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary- General Wilson Sossion. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The troubles facing the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) seem far from over after a section of the union's top officials sued Secretary-General Wilson Sossion over his decision to suspend a meeting of its top organ.

Ten Knut officials, who are serving in various capacities, have challenged the decision by Mr Sossion to suspend a planned Annual Delegate’s Conference and National Executive Council meeting terming it unlawful.

The supremacy wars which have found their way to Employment and Labour court in Nakuru have seen the delegates obtain orders setting aside the letter by Mr Sossion to suspend the meetings.

Justice Monica Mbaru on Tuesday put on hold the notice by Mr Sossion dated August 24 postponing the two key union meetings to 2020 pending hearing and determination of the matter before court.

In the case filed on November 28, the petitioners through lawyer David Gatonye are seeking orders from the court compelling the Secretary- General to convene a Special NEC meeting to discuss the affairs of the union.

advertisement

Led by Mr Michael Ndung’u Mutua, the Kiambu West branch executive secretary who is also a NEC member, the petitioners have accused Mr Sossion of making decisions without consulting the officials.

“The decision by Mr Sossion to suspend the NEC meeting scheduled for August 29 was made in excess authority. The Knut constitution does not empower the Secretary- General to unilaterally or at all put off or call off a meeting duly convened pursuant to the such requisition,” read part of the affidavit.

When the case was mentioned yesterday, it emerged that Mr Sossion was yet to file his response despite having been served with the application.