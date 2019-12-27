Economy Lab technicians reject bid to commercialise blood donations

Parliament in session. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A proposed Bill seeking to commercialise blood transfusion continues to gain opposition with medical laboratory officers becoming the latest group to criticise it.

The Bill — Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service Bill, 2019 — sponsored by Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege, seeks to have an agency formed to independently source for funds as well as mobilise for blood donations.

However, the lab technicians opposed the Bill, saying it would compromise blood safety.

Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers Secretary-General Enock Wanyonyi said: “We are telling the lawmakers to make laws which are in the interest of Kenyans and not to benefit a few individuals.”

The proposed agency in the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service Bill will comprise of the Kenya National Blood Centre, the National Quality and Reference Testing Laboratory, the Regional Blood Transfusion Centres and satellites established by Ministry of Health.