Economy Lawyer denied Sh1.4m from Jane Kiano’s property row

The Court of Appeal in Nyeri dismissed application by lawyer Gathiga Mwangi and found he was instead entitled to Sh45,000. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A lawyer has lost a case in which he was demanding Sh1.4 million from the late chairlady of Maendeleo ya Wanawake Jane Kiano for legal services he offered in a Sh30 million property dispute.

The Court of Appeal in Nyeri dismissed application by lawyer Gathiga Mwangi and found he was instead entitled to Sh45,000.

A three-judge Bench comprising justices Patrick Kiage, Fatuma Sichale and Sankale Ole Kantai upheld decision of the High Court Deputy Registrar dated January 12, 2017.

The judges ruled the the bill of costs was properly assessed and there were no errors of principle committed.

Mr Mwangi argued that the taxing officer failed to consider his journeys to the home of Ms Kiano over a civil case involving a land property in Mathira, Nyeri.

But the judges said "a journey to a client's home is not provided for in the Advocates Remuneration Order".

Ms Kiano’s lawyer Wahome Gikonyo contended that no reasons were advanced to warrant the court’s interference with the taxing officer’s decision.