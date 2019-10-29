Economy Lecturers sign CBA for Sh8.8bn pay rise

Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) secretary general Constantine Wasonga. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Lecturers Monday signed a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) awarding them Sh8.8 billion, ending months of negotiations and a looming threat of industrial action.

The counter-offer from government comprises Sh7 billion basic pay and an additional Sh1.8 billon for pension.

The 9,000 lecturers had a month ago rejected a counter-offer of between 23 and 25 percent pay rise for two years.

“We’ve just concluded and signed the 2017-2021 CBA with universities councils that is effective July1, 2017,” Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) secretary general Constantine Wasonga told journalists.

Negotiations between the Uasu and universities through the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum kicked off in January 2018.

