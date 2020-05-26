Economy Legal framework for KQ takeover out by August

A legal framework for the nationalisation of Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ is set for discussion when Parliament resumes next week in what could change stakes for key shareholders that include a consortium of local banks and Royal Dutch Airlines.

Parliamentary Transport Committee has come up with the National Aviation Management Bill 2020 that seeks to guide implementation of its earlier report that recommended State’s takeover of the national carrier.

Under the plan, the government, which owns 48.9 percent of KQ, is expected to buy out the remaining holders of 51.1 percent of the shares, and form Aviation Holding Company to run the national carrier and Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

The Cabinet has approved the National Aviation Management Bill, which is currently at the State Law Office for refinement before being brought to Parliament.

Transport Committee chairman David Pkosing said his team would push the Bill through all stages by August.

“My committee is focused, and on course to deliver KQ and KAA merger now that the Bill to actualise the recommendations in our report is on its way to Parliament after it was approved by the Cabinet,” he said.

“As a committee, we want to deliver the Bill by August. We are committed to ensuring that the airline receives the necessary support and reclaim its lost glory. This is a critical Jubilee agenda to rescue our aviation in the post-Covid-19 pandemic.”

Last week, Treasury secretary Ukur Yatani was reluctant to grant KQ its request for a Sh7 billion emergency bailout, saying the State was keen on a long-term rescue plan.

Mr Pkosing said yesterday his committee’s report alone was not enough to deliver the merger between KQ and KAA hence the need to introduce the National Aviation Management Bill in Parliament next week.

“Some of the recommendations made by the committee in the report require legal backing, which cannot be achieved through a report. That is why we have come up with a Bill to steer the process to the end,” he said.

In their report adopted by the house last year, the committee recommended tax exemptions for the National Aviation Company as a way of saving the dwindling fortunes of the national carrier.