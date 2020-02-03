Economy Local travel agents urge caution in visits to China

The JKIA in Nairobi. Kenyans urged to avoid all travel to China especially to Wuhan and Hubei provinces. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A local lobby for travel agents has asked Kenyans to exercise “extreme caution” while travelling to China to avoid contracting the deadly Corona Virus.

Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) Chief Executive Officer Agnes Mucuha said travellers should instead put on hold non-essential travels to the country until the virus is contained.

“Kenyans should avoid all travel to China especially to Wuhan and Hubei provinces as these areas are riskier,” Ms Mucuha said. The Kenya Government is, however, yet to issue a travel warning over the disease, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan on December 31. It has so far claimed more than 300 lives in the city.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the virus a global health emergency as it had spread to at least 15 other countries.

“KATA travel agents are jointly advising their clients on precautionary measures in line with the directives issued by the government should travel become necessary as instructed by the Ministry of Health,” said Ms Mucuha.

