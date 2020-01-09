Economy Locust attack to hit more areas, scientists warn

Locust expert Christian Kooyman and other entomologists address the media yesterday at National Museums of Kenya. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Insect experts have warned farmers to brace for a rapid spread of locusts to other parts of Kenya in the coming weeks amid reports that the voracious insects first spotted in Northern Kenya have now invaded Isiolo and Meru.

The scientists say the weather is favourable for the breeding and thriving of the insects, and with parts of Somalia and Ethiopia where the locust originated not undertaking controls, the aerial spraying by Kenya is unlikely to contain them.

“The ongoing rains and lack of control in countries like Somalia could precipitate the spread of desert locusts that have so far invaded the country,” said the entomologists Thursday.

An official at the Ministry of Agriculture also echoed the scientists’ position, pointing out that the Somalia situation makes it difficult to completely control the locusts despite the ongoing efforts.

The locusts have spread to five countries, including Wajir, Marsabit, Isiolo, Garissa and Meru and could spread across the country, they warned.

Dr Muo Kasina, chairman of the Entomological Society of Kenya, said the locusts travel by wind at 150-200 kilometres per day.

An alert on impending invasion of locusts was issued in February last year by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation after they were reported in Yemen.

The locusts then spread to Somali, Ethiopia and Eritrea and then to Kenya on December 28.

The National Government together with the Desert Locust Control Organisation of East Africa have been working to provide aerial spraying to control the locusts.

Entomologists say these insects are mating while flying, helping to grow their numbers faster.

“These insects are likely to identify suitable habitats where the populations are likely to propagate,” say the scientists.

The entomologists have asked the government to work with counties in the affected areas to identify potential breeding habitats and target them for management.