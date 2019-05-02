Economy Longer wait to join teacher colleges

Education Principal Secretary Bellio Kipsang. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Thousands of students who had wished to join teachers training colleges for certificate course this year will have to wait longer as the government makes a decision on when to end current primary teacher education programme (P1).

According to the Curriculum Policy document, the government wants to replace P1 with diploma tutor to meet the needs of the new curriculum, known in education circles as the Competence Based Curriculum (CBS).

The diploma teaching course for primary schools will still take two years with a focus on new teaching methods.

The current three — year diploma course meant for secondary school teachers will remain.

The Ministry of Education usually invites students who have completed the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations to apply for the slots in the teacher training colleges (TTCs) in April.

It has failed to issue the notice this year.

Ministry officials who spoke to the Business Daily in confidence said diploma tutor programme was likely to kick off next year.

“The ministry will not be admitting students to its 28 TTCs this year. The issue is under discussion and that is why no advert has been placed in the, local media inviting students,” said the officials.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development is also racing against time to complete development of curriculum designs for teachers training colleges.

Education Principal Secretary Bellio Kipsang did not reply to queries on new TTCs intake while Basic Education Director- General Abdi Elyas said the decision will be made by the management of the ministry.

According to the ministry, the current two-year training does not allow adequate time for teachers to undertake practicals, which is a critical component under the competency-based curriculum.