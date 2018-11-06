Economy MP Shah cleared in Sh800,000 a day bill

The hospital billed the late Matilda Anyango Sh800,000 for services rendered in less than 24 hours. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) has cleared MP Shah Hospital of accusations that it overcharged a patient.

The hospital billed the late Matilda Anyango Sh800,000 for services rendered in less than 24 hours.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Health, KMPDB officials said the bill was within fee guidelines developed in 2016. The team, led by Nyaim Opot, told the MPs that out of the Sh800,000 fee Sh402,750 was payment for professional services offered by the surgeon and the anaesthesiologist, while the balance of Sh485,955 was fees for nursing care, drugs, laboratory services, equipment, bed and other hospital charges.

Dr Opot told the committee chaired by Murang’a woman representative Sabina Chege that most services were billed below the gazetted price.

“The committee having considered the totality of this matter finds that the late Ms Anyango received appropriate care at the hospital and the fees charged for professional services by the surgeon and the anaesthesiologist were within the prescribed guidelines,” reads part of the KMPDB report.