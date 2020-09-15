Economy MP now sues to kick Badi out of Cabinet

Kandara MP Alice Wahome. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kandara MP Alice Wahome has moved to court to challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to co-opt Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohammed Badi into the Cabinet.

Ms Wahome wants court to issue a declaration that the President’s move was unconstitutional and illegal, hence it should be quashed and overturned.

She also wants the court to certify the petition as urgent and be admitted for priority hearing in view of the nature of the dispute.

The MP is seeking an order prohibiting the Major General from attending the Cabinet meetings pending the determination of the petition. In the final orders she wants the court to overturn the President’s decision.

“Major General Badi has been introduced into the Cabinet without following the process outlined in the constitution,” said Ms Wahome.

In the petition filed at the High Court yesterday under certificate of urgency, the fiery lawmaker says Major General Badi’s appointment to the Cabinet was not in line with the Constitution.