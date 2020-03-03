Economy MPs’ trip to US women forum cancelled

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) has forced the cancellation of a trip that MPs were to make to New York for 11 days, saving taxpayers a whopping Sh20 million ($197,340)

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi announced that the organisers of the 64th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW 64) that was to be held in New York between March 9 to March 20 had cancelled the event. The parliamentary delegation, comprising 15 people was to spend about Sh20 million in night out allowances alone.

According to the Parliamentary Service Commission per diem rates to New York as approved by PSC in May, 2011, the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate, MPs, Senators and Clerks of both Houses are entitled to a per diem of Sh119,600 ($1196) per night while in New York.

This means that each member of delegation would have pocketed Sh1,315,600 for the 11 days, bringing the total expenditure for the 15 members to Sh19,734,000.

“Those who were to travel must ensure that they make a complete and total refund of facilitation that may have landed into your accounts,” Mr Muturi ruled while issuing a communication canceling the 11-day trip.