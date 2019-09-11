Economy MPs ask Uhuru to name Ouko replacement

Former Auditor-General Edward Ouko. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Parliament wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to speed up recruitment of the Auditor-General and Controller of Budget after the positions fell vacant late last month.

Auditor-General Edward Ouko and Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo left office without their replacement.

The two left after the expiry of their eight-year non-renewable tenure on August 27, 2019. Although Mr Kenyatta named Stephen Masha to replace Ms Odhiambo as the Controller of Budget in an acting capacity, the office of Auditor- General remains vacant as the Constitution and Public Audit Act do not allow for an acting head.

On Wednesday, the National Assembly tasked the Leader of Majority Aden Duale with consulting the Presidency to ensure the two offices are filled within the next two months. “There should have been better succession planning because this is an act of good governance. I direct the Leader of Majority to consult the Presidency and report back to the House on how fast we can fill the vacancies,” Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi ruled.

Mr Cheboi was responding to concerns by the Public Accounts Committee chairman Opiyo Wandayi on the validity of audit reports in the absence of a substantive Auditor-General to sign them.