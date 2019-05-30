Economy Lawmakers block release of Sh680m for KICC prefabricated structure

KICC chief executive Nana Gecaga. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A parliamentary committee has blocked the Treasury from releasing Sh680 million sought for construction of the controversial prefabricated structure on the contested Comesa grounds at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The amount was contained in the supplementary budget II of the Ministry of Tourism and is part of the Sh1.5 billion required to construct the facility including civil works and furnishing.

Documents in our possession show that M/s Parbat Siyani Construction, a local firm, will be paid Sh799,015,957.78 for the structure alone, according to the April 11, 2019, letter of award issued by KICC CEO Ms Nana Gecaga.

On Thursday, Sports, Culture and Tourism Committee chairperson Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town) said the committee took the decision after guidance from the Budget and Appropriations Committee.

“The budget committee advised us against approving the money until we get the finer details from the ministry, which is the parent ministry of KICC. We plan to hear from them in the coming days,” Mr Munyaka told the Business Daily.