Economy MPs mourn Moi as leader who united country

The late former President Daniel arap Moi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Parliament paid tribute to the late former President Daniel arap Moi whose body lay-in-state at the foyer leading to the entrance of the National Assembly chamber for the last day Monday.

Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate led MPs in sending their condolences to the family of the departed second President of the republic of Kenya.

At a special sitting called to eulogise the former Head of State, lawmakers in both the Assembly and the Senate described Mr Moi as a self-made leader who rose to the top of the country’s leadership.

The MPs had a procession to escort the body to be loaded on a gun-carriage for transportation to Lee funeral home.

Mr Moi’s body lay-in-state for three days from Saturday where the public paid their last respects.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka led Kenyans in viewing the body of Mr Moi at Parliament yesterday.

Hundreds of Kenyans thronged Parliament Buildings to bid farewell to retired President Moi who died on February 4 at 95 years.

Mr Musyoka arrived at Parliament buildings at 12.05pm accompanied by his son, Kennedy Musyoka and other MPs. Mr Musyoka has been in South Sudan.