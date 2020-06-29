Economy MPs query Sh1.9bn military expenditure

KDF soldiers in Somalia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Parliament has raised eyebrows over Sh1.9 billion payments by Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in the financial year that ends Tuesday.

The KDF did not break down the expenditure only stating that the cash would go towards military expenditure.

“It is true that money has already been paid. But this should not be allowed to happen,” former Budget and Appropriation Committee chairperson Kimani Ichung’wah said during debate on the mini budget III.

The KDF disbursed the monies as “grants and disbursement to other national and county government”.

The State tabled a Sh11 billion mini budget seven days to the end of the financial year 2019/20.

President Uhuru Kenyatta cut back spending on the military by Sh2 billion last year as cash reimbursed to Kenya for its troops fighting Al-Shabaab militia in Somalia by the European Union (EU) and its partners in the first 10 months of the current financial year declined.

Latest Exchequer statistics show refunds from African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) in the July 2019-April 2020 period amounted to Sh2.90 billion, a 29.51 percent drop from nearly Sh3.76 billion in the same period a year earlier.