Economy MPs reject recall of retired technical training teachers

The National Assembly’s Education Committee chairman Julius Melly. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The National Assembly’s Education Committee has rejected the decision by the Ministry of Education to recall 298 retired tutors for Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) in order to curb biting shortage that has hit the institutions.

Committee chairman Julius Melly (Tinderet) instead wants the Ministry to use Sh2billion that it was allocated in this financial year to hire new 2,000 tutors.

However, the ministry said it had rehired the retired tutors due to the long process of recruiting new trainers as the Public Service Commission (PSC) was taking time to approve the recruitment.

The retired tutors have been given a one-year contract and have until January 31 to take up the responsibilities.

“This is to kindly and urgently request you to contact the retired trainer and advise them to liaise with this office and provide us with their contact addresses to enable us formalise the appointment for those who will accept the offer,” said head of human resource at the Ministry J.K Gichomo in a circular dated January 7 to TVET institutions.

The ministry also said it will only be able to recruit 1,000 tutors and not 2,000 as had been budgeted for, saying Sh1 billion was taken back by the Treasury as part of austerity measures.

The ministry also said close to 4,000 tutors have not received their December salaries and blamed the delay on the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

“The budget for the salary was with TSC and we are working with the National Treasury to revert back [sic] the money to the Ministry of Education so that the tutors can be paid,” said a senior official.

“We will not allow this to happen. We gave them the money and they must recruit tutors to serve more than 150 TVET institutions across the country,” said Mr Melly.

On Wednesday, a meeting between the committee and Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed was postponed after the CS asked for more time to address the issues raised.

The meeting has now been moved to January 17, where the ministry will be expected to present a report on staff establishment in TVET institutions, recall of he retirees, and implementation of curriculum.