MPs say to withdraw nod for Mwinzi diplomat post

Mwende Mwinzi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Parliament is set to quash its decision approving the nomination of Mwende Mwinzi as Kenya’s ambassador to Seoul, South Korea after she failed to renounce her American citizenship.

The Committee on Implementation says the conditional approval of Ms Mwinzi, who holds both Kenya and American citizenship, was not open-ended.

“The committee recommends that the House rescinds its resolution made on June 6, 2019 which approved the nomination subject to her renouncing her citizenship to the United States of America before taking up the appointment,” Moitalel ole Kenta, who chairs the committee says in a report to the House. The committee also wants the House to expunge recommendation 7 of the report by the departmental committee on Defence and Foreign Relations that approved Ms Mwinzi for appointment.

It also seeks a review of legislation to expressly provide for ambassadors or high commissioners as State officers.

“The committee recommends that the Cabinet Secretary responsible for Foreign Affairs initiates an audit of all ambassadors and high commissioners to ascertain whether they hold dual citizenship and submit the findings to the House within 60 days of adoption of this report,” Mr Ole Kenta said in the report.