Economy MPs step into Del Monte land duel in Murang’a

Lands Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Gideon Mung’aro. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Parliament has stepped into the land row pitting Kandara residents and Del Monte amid the push for the processor to cede part of the land.

The National Assembly’s Lands Committee issued the directive to the Ministry of Lands to ascertain whether Del Monte Kenya Limited owns LR number 12158 measuring 2,900 acres in Murang’a.

The order followed inconsistency between submissions by Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Gideon Mung’aro and Kandara Residents Association over the real acreage under Del Monte Kenya.

While Mr Mung’aro told MPs that Del Monte owns 2,900 acres, the association claimed that Del Monte owns more than 22,000 acres out of which 13,000 are under use by the company while the rest is lying fallow.

Philip Kamau, the chairman of the association, said Kandara residents are seeking 8,000 acres out of the more than 22,000 acres the company is holding.

He accused Murang’a and Kiambu counties of issuing a no objection to the renewal of the leases.

“This decision by the two devolved units goes against a February 2, 2019 determination by National Land Commission (NLC) through a gazette notice number 1995 that part of the land be surrendered to Kandara residents,” he said.

Del Monte has put bigger part of the land to pineapple farming and other fruit that it processes for local market and export.

The NLC directed resurveying of the land to establish whether there is any variance between the parcel leased and the one occupied by Del Monte.

The commission had said any surplus should be surrendered to Kandara Residents Association and the county government in the ration of 70:30, in the February 7, 2019 decision.