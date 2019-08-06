Economy MPs threaten London Distillers shutdown over pollution claims

Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Parliament has given the environmental watchdog six weeks to compel London Distillers (Kenya) Limited to stop toxic emissions and discharging waste into Athi River or shut down the firms alcohol manufacturing plant.

The National Assembly Committee on Implementation of House Resolutions ordered Environment principal secretary Ibrahim Mohammed and the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) to furnish it with a final report on LDK’s compliance within the six weeks.

LDK, which manufactures alcoholic drinks, Meakins, Napoleon, Kenya King and Safari brands, has been accused by its neighbour, Erdemann Property Limited, of polluting the environment through toxic emissions and dumping of raw waste into Athi River. Erdemann petitioned Parliament in 2018 to investigate LDK’s environmental activities.

“We are very disappointed with Nema. We are questioning the competency of Nema on this matter. I direct that you furnish us with a final report within six weeks on LDK’s compliance to environmental pollution concerns. On expiry of this timeline we will have no option other than to fully implement recommendation of the House that include closure of LDK,” Moitalel ole Kenta, who chairs the committee, told the officials.

The committee also threatened to recommend removal from office and prosecution of Nema officials who have failed to have those polluting environment punished.