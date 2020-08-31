Economy Magistrate bars Obado, children from Migori office

Migori governor Okoth Obado. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Migori governor Okoth Obado and his four children have secured a temporary freedom after spending six days in the police custody in connection to corruption charges involving money laundering, conflict of interest and unlawful acquisition of public funds.

They were granted a cumulative cash bail of Sh18,250,000 or an alternative of depositing a bond of Sh39 million plus a surety of similar amount.

However, the governor will no longer be able to access his office or travel outside the country until the graft case, which involves a fraud of Sh73.4 million, is heard and determined.

Milimani chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi (right) ordered the case investigating officer to escort Governor Obado to the county government offices to pick his personal stuffs and later keep off the premises. Mr Mugambi said the order is intended to preserve the integrity of the trial process.

The magistrate, while imposing the conditions of bond, said the same had applied to other county governors charged with graft such as Samburu’s Moses Lenolkulala and Kiambu’s former governor Ferdinand Waititu.

While Mr Obado was granted a cash bail of Sh8.75 million, his son Dan Okoth was given Sh2 million, Scarlet Okoth (Sh3 million), Jerry Okoth (Sh2 million) and Evelyn Adhiambo (Sh2 million).

Their co-accused, businessman Jared Peter Odoyo Olouch Kwaga, who is a friend to the governor’s family and a proxy to the governor, was granted a cash bail of Sh8.25 million.

Mr Kwaga roped in his five family members into the alleged fraud and corrupt dealings in the county government.

Mr Kwaga’s relatives include his 72-year-old mother, Peninah Auma, his wife Christine Akinyi, his sister-in-law Carolyne Anyango and his brothers Patroba Ochada and Joram Opala.

The six were granted a cumulative cash bail of Sh26.75 million or a bond of Sh49 million plus a surety of similar amount.

They were also ordered to keep off county government’s premises and warned against interfering with the State witnesses.