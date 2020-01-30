Economy Magoha seeks out-of-court deal to end UoN power row

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha appears to have softened his stance on leadership wrangles at the University of Nairobi after he asked the Court for 30 days to resolve the stalemate.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court Thursday allowed the minister and embattled Vice-Chancellor Stephen Kiama to negotiate and resolve the leadership crisis at the institution.

This comes amid a split in the university fraternity following Prof Magoha’s revocation of Prof Kiama’s appointment as VC.

The Cabinet secretary asked the court to give him 30 days to engage the concerned parties and file a consent.

While granting the application Thursday, Justice Maureen Onyango directed that the parties are at liberty to agree and resolve on who will be the VC.

She also ordered them to appear in court on February on 27 for the hearing.

Prof Kiama secured his position as the vice-chancellor after the court granted him temporary orders to stay in office.

In his application, the embattled VC argued that he was duly appointed by a letter dated January 3 to serve for five years from January 6.