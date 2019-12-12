Economy Majority are unhappy with Kenya's economy - survey

FILE PHOTO | NMG

Sixty percent of Kenyans polled in a recent survey are unhappy with how the government is handling the economy, highlighting the effect of tough economic conditions on ordinary Kenyans’ pockets.

The research by pan-African research institution Afro Barometer Network shows that only 38 percent believe that the economy is managed well.

The disillusion with the economy is higher among urban dwellers (63 percent) in comparison to rural inhabitants (59 percent).

“The pessimism is higher for the city dwellers as they are the ones who feel the most pinch in the poor performance of the economy,” the firm says in the survey report released earlier this week. Meanwhile, more women (61 percent) believe that the government is handling the economy poorly in comparison to men (59 percent).

The main concern areas are the rise in cost of living, which has not been matched with wage increase.

“Prices stability (76 percent) and living standard (72 percent) are other areas that the citizens feel the administration has failed,” said the firm.

The survey was conducted between August 28 and September 26 and involved a sample size of 2,400 adults across the country.

Thousands of Kenyans have lost their jobs in recent years as companies react to tough times by cutting costs.