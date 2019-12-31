Economy Malaria, cervical cancer vaccines lift Kenya

Malaria causing mosquito. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya became one of the three countries in the world to roll out malaria vaccine, joining a coveted list across the globe.

The drug which protects children against the mass killer, together with HPV vaccine against cervical cancer were introduced this year in the national immunisation programme already handling meningitis, yellow fever, polio and measles.

“If there is one area Kenya has made great strides is in protecting its children by reducing morbidity and reducing child deaths by introducing new vaccines and in carrying out mass campaigns,” Unicef Health specialist Peter Okoth said.

“There has been a number of targeted vaccination campaigns this year and the country has achieved a lot despite the myriad of challenges,” said Mr Okoth.

The ministry rolls out vaccination with the help of partners like Unicef, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation and World Health Organisation.

The HPV vaccine, which is most effective when administered between the ages of nine and 14, was introduced in October. The vaccine is given in two doses six months apart and is available at 9,000 public, private and faith-based health facilities countrywide.