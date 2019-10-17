Economy Malindi hoteliers blame homestay site Airbnb for 60pc bed occupancy fall

Hoteliers in Malindi have decried the loss of business as alternative accommodation providers riding on Airbnb platform invade their turf ahead of the peak season.

Airbnb, a US-based start-up provides a platform for booking home rentals and operates around the world.

According to the Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers (KAHG), visitors prefer Airbnb homes as they charge between Sh2,500 and Sh5,000 a night per person compared to around Sh10,000 for hotels.

The alternative accommodation also allows two people to share a room at the same price unlike hotels, which charge extra visitors.

Hoteliers say bed occupancy had dropped to 40 per cent since Airbnb services rolled out its services in Kenya.

KAHC Executive Officer Sam Ikwaye said Malindi is specifically hit because it has always depended on the Italian market.

“The country is currently undergoing turbulence hence travellers are reducing on their pending due to stock market.

“Malindi has many Airbnb which is giving challenges to the destination.