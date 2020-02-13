Economy Matiang’i orders four Chinese deported over caning of Kenyan worker

Chinese nationals Ou Qiang, Chang Yueping, Yu Ling and Deng Hailan (right) in a Nairobi court on February 10, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU

Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang’i has ordered the deportation of four Chinese citizens taken to court for allegedly assaulting a Kenyan worker.

The four are Deng Hailan, suspected to have caned Simon Osako Silo before dismissing him, Chang Yueping, Ou Qiang and Yu Ling.

They were arrested on February 9 after detectives from Kilimani raided Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa.

The arrest followed a report made at Kileleshwa Police Station by the victim, Mr Silo, who was employed as a waiter at the said restaurant.

He reported that on February 2, he was assaulted by Mr Hailan after claiming that he had reported on duty late.

The complainant also stated that after the caning he was dismissed from work and was not paid his dues.

A video clip of the flogging was circulated widely on social media last week, sparking outrage among Kenyans.

Dr Matiang’i’s order came shortly after Milimani Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani allowed police to detain the four for 15 days to allow investigation into the alleged assault and immigration offences.

State prosecutors Jacinta Nyamosi and Everlyn Onunga said in court on Thursday that the foreigners lacked work permits and that investigating officers were yet to interrogate the assault victim.

Ms Nyamosi said the Chinese suspects entered the country last year on visitors’ visa whose validity period had lapsed.

The detectives were also expected to verify the authenticity of the suspects’ passports and visas endorsed on them at the Kenya Office of Immigration.

They had also approached the Kenya Revenue Authority to establish whether the immigrants have been filing tax as well as Nairobi County government to confirm whether the hotel business they were operating was licensed.

The four were set to be arraigned in court on March 4.

Dr Matiang’i has in the past issued orders for the deportation of four Chinese nationals found engaging in business activities at Gikomba market in Nairobi.

He noted in June 2019 that the four were in the country illegally. The CS said at the time that all foreigners working as small scale traders in Kenya would be deported.

“We do not have a classification of foreign traders coming into the country to conduct trade or hawk,” he explained.