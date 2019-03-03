Economy Meru, Slovakia sign deal to fund macadamia nursery

Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Meru County has signed a deal with Slovakia to fund a macadamia nursery expected to produce 200,000 seedlings annually.

The initiative is part of the county’s plan to increase macadamia production from the current 5,000 tonnes to 10,000 by 2022, Kiraitu Murungi, the governor, said.

“The cost of seedlings is high at Sh350 each and farmers cannot afford them. With the nursery we will be able to provide farmers with seedlings and increase the current production,” the governor said last week at Kitheo, Tigania West.

Macadamia nuts prices improved to a high of Sh200 a kilo due to high demand in international markets.

Slovakia ambassador to Kenya Frantisek Dlhopolcek said how much his government will pump into the project would be worked out later.