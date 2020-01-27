Economy Meru sets aside land for EPZ near Isiolo

Mr Maingi Mugambi, the Trade and Investment executive. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Meru County has set aside 100 acres of land near Isiolo airport where an export processing zone (EPZ) will be established.

Trade, Tourism and Co-operatives Executive Maingi Mugambi said the county was negotiating with the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) on modalities of setting up the facility, adding that they would soon sign a memorandum of understanding.

“We want to open up the area for investors because we believe it has great potential. We are looking at a whole range of investors who will be interested in setting up agro-processing plants for value-addition in tea, avocado, coffee, bananas and macadamia,” he told the Business Daily in Meru.

Isiolo airport, he added, would open opportunities in the horticultural sector with the EPZ giving investors space to build warehouses for packaging their produce.

Last year, the county launched the Meru Vision 2040 blueprint to guide its development in the next 20 years.