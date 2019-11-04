Economy Minet Kenya appeals MPs’ medical insurance cover award

Parliament in session. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Insurance broker Minet Kenya has contested award of tender for provision of Parliament staff medical cover to the Liaison Healthcare.

Minet has filed a complaint at the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB) seeking termination of the contract, saying it was awarded unlawfully and against public interest.

The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) last month renewed the contract with Liaison to cater for the MPs, their spouses and children aged below 25 years.

“It is the contention of Minet that the decision by PSC …was irregular, unlawful, unfair and tainted with possible bad faith and ill motive,” said Minet through its lawyers in the appeal to PPARB.

In its complaint to the Board, Minet claims to have quoted Sh338.1 millon for the tender which is way below the Sh370.1 million by Liaison.

advertisement

Minet wants the PSC to instead award the tender to it because its bid was “the most responsive”.

The PSC in its regret letter to Minet said the company failed to attach required vital documents in its application for the tender.

According to the PSC, Minet attached an Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) registration certificate instead of a valid certificate of membership to the Medical Insurance Providers Association of Kenya (Mipak).

The PSC said the tender required a certificate of membership of the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) while brokers were to attach a certificate of membership of Mipak.

But Minet has contested this, maintaining that the tender required that applicants attach valid membership at Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) or a membership of Mipak.

The award of contract to Liaison comes despite MPs passing a resolution to reject the current provider’s services, saying it was ineffective.