Economy Ministry seeks Sh63bn for vocational training

State Department of Vocational and Technical Training's Principal Secretary Kevit Desai. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The State Department of Vocational and Technical Training says it needs Sh63 billion to cope with a 190 percent student population growth.

Speaking in Nyandarua County during Nyandarua Institute of Science and Technology stakeholders forum, Principal Secretary Kevit Desai said they have 270, 000 students in technical training centres and 150, 000 in vocational centres.

“The Government has invested in the 174 centres all over the country but more needs to be done as the enrollment increases. We expect a significantly increased enrollment of more than 400, 000 students in technical institutes and 200, 000 in vocational centres in January,” he said. The ministry is looking at filling a gap in the job market for technical skills, as demand grows from employers who for long have emphasised on academic papers.

But under-funding is a major challenge, the PS said, adding that the ministry is engaging Members of the Parliament and the Treasury to increase the budgetary allocation to Sh63 billion up from 15 billion, out of which Sh9 billion went to capitation.

He said transition of the trainers to the Teachers Service Commission has improved the quality of the skills offered, with a defined scheme of services aligned to the needs of technical training, and called for a partnership with the private sector.