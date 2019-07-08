Economy Mitumba and shoe imports hit Sh5.4bn in three months

Quality and relatively lower prices of mitumba continue to drive demand for the merchandise. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Traders splashed nearly Sh5.39 billion on importation of footwear and second-hand clothes in the first three months of the year, official data shows, a growth of Sh366.30 million over a year earlier.

The 7.29 percent growth signals elevated demand for imported footwear and second-hand clothes despite renewed focus on growing struggling domestic leather and textiles industries under the ‘Big Four’ plan.

The import bill for second-hand clothes, popularly called mitumba, grew by Sh327.9 million or 8.76 percent in the January-March period of 2019 to Sh4.07 billion compared with Sh3.74 billion in similar period of 2018. This is a further growth compared to Sh3.28 billion recorded in 2017, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) figures show.