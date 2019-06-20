Economy More NCPB maize to tame flour prices

Dr Noah Wekesa.

The Strategic Food Reserve Oversight Board has announced plans to release additional low-cost maize in State efforts to stem flour price increase.

This comes amid reports that millers have exhausted the two million bags that the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) released to them last month.

“We are holding a meeting today to plan on how to release more maize to millers after they cleared the previous stocks,” said Dr Noah Wekesa, the oversight board chairman.

Some 1.7 million bags were allocated to millers for human consumption and additional 300,000 bags for production of animal feeds, Dr Wekesa said.

The two million bags were part of the three million the government has been releasing from March to check the rise in flour prices tied to grain shortage.

“Stringent measures put in place ensured that registered and active millers and posho mill owners benefited from the scheme after undergoing rigorous vetting,” he said.

To benefit, millers should indicate areas of operational, association or group, membership number and quantity applied for.

The NCPB is releasing the subsidised maize at Sh2,300 per 90kg bag against Sh3,200 in the open market.

But the maize flour prices remain high in most parts of the North Rift region, the country’s food basket despite the release of cheap grains by the government.

Consumers yesterday accused the government, saying it has failed to contain the skyrocketing prices of maize tied to the acute shortage of the grains that has led to many millers suspending operations.