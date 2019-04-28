Economy Motorists get free parking in 30 towns

Motorists will Monday enjoy free parking in 30 towns across five counties.

These are the counties where tech firm JamboPay has been contracted to provide revenue collection system.

“We will be paying for motorists parking fees on Monday in counties that we serve as part of celebrations of 10 years of our existence. We have also planned a couple of activities this coming week like tree planting and meeting our clients and the general public,” said chief executive Danson Muchemi.

This means that Nairobi motorists will not pay the mandatory Sh200 parking fee today.

Other towns that motorists will benefit are Meru, Embu, Makima, Manyatta, Kitale, Kiminini, Endebess, Chuka, Nkubu, Runyenjes, Kibugu, Siakago, Kiritiri, Ishiara, Gachoka, Ngiiri Karaba, Maua and Makutano. Others are Kathwana, Chogoria, Marimanti, Gatunga, Maguni, Kibugua, Marima, Cherangani, Kwanza and Saboti.

He said the motorists will only be required to dial the relevant county USSD codes, web and mobile apps to be eligible for the free parking.