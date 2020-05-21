Economy Munya kicks off NCPB reforms with staff, board vetting

Agriculture Secretary Peter Munya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Agriculture Secretary Peter Munya has appointed a technical committee to vet employees at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) as State kicks off a raft of reforms.

The changes targeting previous cases of corruption will also affect the NCPB board, which Mr Munya says requires fresh expertise. He said he would in the next few days take measures to invigorate the NCPB board and inject the required expertise for oversight of the new functions.

“To better ensure that NCPB as an organisation executes more effectively and devoid of historical burdens, I direct the technical committee and NCPB board to immediately undertake capacity and suitability vetting of all the serving officers,” said Mr Munya on Wednesday