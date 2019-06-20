Economy
Interior spokesman named CEO of State-owned pressThursday, June 20, 2019 20:50
Former communications director at the Interior ministry, Mwenda Njoka has taken up a printing role in a government that is increasingly digitising its information.
Mr Njoka was last week appointed chief executive of the Government Press, an agency which is tasked with printing and publishing all official documents, including the Kenya Gazette.
The agency also makes the official rubber stamps and advises the State on all matters to do with printing of documents.
Mr Njoka declined to discuss his new role, saying he needed time to settle down.
“I’m just taking over. Let me settle then I will talk to media later,” Mr Njoka told the Business Daily by phone on Thursday.
The appointment puts Mr Njoka at the gatekeeping position from where he will have to ensure accuracy, completeness and credibility of all official documents, including legislation and public appointments, amid a wave of social media distortions.
In the Headlines
Universities given 2-week ultimatum on mergersBy OUMA WANZALA
22 minutes ago
Vivo set to take 50pc stake in KFC franchiseBy VICTOR JUMA By PATRICK ALUSHULA
1 hour ago
Dutch IT firm partners with Cellulant in Kenya entryBy JAMES KARIUKI
1 hour ago
Insurers eye Sh13.5bn boost from new boda boda coverBy JAMES KARIUKI
10 hours ago