Economy NLC acquired Integrity Centre without valuation

Integrity Centre in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Taxpayers may have lost millions of shillings on National Land Commission’s (NLC) failure to involve the State valuer in the compulsory acquisition of the Sh1.52 billion Integrity Centre Building.

The latest audit shows that the department of Land Valuation in the Ministry Land, which is mandated to determine appropriate market values for purchase of land or property by government agencies was not involved in the acquisition.

Former Auditor-General Edward Ouko said NLC valued the property at Sh1,543,382,916.

Shareholders of the little-known Tegus Limited made Sh1.1 billion profit off Kenyan taxpayers on the building, which was valued at Sh400 million in late 2013. The building was previously owned by the collapsed Trust Bank.

“No evidence was made available for audit review to clarify whether the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning played any role in the valuation of the property despite the fact that the department (valuation) is mandated,” Mr Ouko said in his last report on the financial statements for national government for the year 2017/18.