Economy High Court to rule on NTSA speed governors order

The High Court will rule Monday on transporters’ application to suspend the National Transport & Safety Authority’s (NTSA) directive asking them to install upgraded speed governors. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The High Court will rule Monday on transporters’ application to suspend the National Transport & Safety Authority’s (NTSA) directive asking them to install upgraded speed governors.

Through Kenya Transporters Association (KTA), they want the directive to install speed governors with recorders and date transmitters put on hold until their case challenging its implementation is determined.

In its petition at the High Court in Mombasa, KTA says that on October 1, the NTSA refused to issue vehicle inspection certificates and instead demanded the upgraded speed governors. The lobby has asked the court to declare the NTSA’s demand illegal.

According to transporters, there was no gazette notice to compel the issuance of the order by the NTSA to demand an upgrade of the speed gadget.

“There is no provision in law that provides for the petitioner or any member of the public to relay to the NTSA real time location of their vehicles,” argues the association in its petition.

advertisement