Economy Nairobi, Turkana get most poor locations Sh350m donor cash

An informal settlement in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Urban and rural areas with high poverty levels have emerged the biggest beneficiaries of Sh350 million that was donated by the Danish government to support the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Nairobi and Turkana counties, which have high slum and sparse population respectively have been allocated about Sh18 million.

Less populous but poor counties have also emerged the biggest beneficiaries of funds donated by international donors to help Kenyans mitigate effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data submitted to Parliament shows that Nairobi and Turkana took the lion’s share with Sh17.6 million donated by the Royal Danish government.

Denmark made additional Covid-19 commitment on April 20 in support of level II and III public health centres in the 47 counties for operation and maintenance during the financial year ended June 30.

