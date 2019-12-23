Economy Nairobi commuter train service on hold till Jan 6

A Kenya Railways train. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Railways Corporation has suspended Nairobi commuter train services from Tuesday up to January 6, due to reduced number of commuters.

However, this will deny commuters left in Nairobi the convenience of using the train.

Acting Corporate Affairs Manager Margaret Kawira said the service had been suspended due to low demand.

“It’s a holiday season and, therefore, the number of commuters travelling to town and back has gone down. This informed the reason behind suspending the service until January 6,” she said.

The cheaper commuter trains that have been suspended include those plying Ruiru, Embakasi, Kikuyu and Syokimau.

However, link train that operates between Nairobi Central Station and Nairobi SGR terminus will operate throughout the holiday period.

The trains charge between Sh40 and Sh60 with 10 coaches each carrying between 150 and 170 passengers per trip.

They operate mostly during the morning hours and in the evening as well as midmorning and in the afternoons.

The move is a blow to few passengers who do not plan to travel outside Nairobi.